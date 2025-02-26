Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Given In-Line Rating at Evercore ISI

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Veris Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Veris Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Veris Residential stock opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Veris Residential has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.97.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.98 million. Veris Residential had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veris Residential will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Veris Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 922,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 353,540 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Veris Residential by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 342,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 164,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

