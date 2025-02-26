Verge (XVG) Market Capitalization Hits $91.39 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Verge has a total market cap of $91.39 million and $5.92 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86,378.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000235 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.63 or 0.00143125 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00010307 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $289.73 or 0.00335412 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $216.12 or 0.00250204 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00021544 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000231 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00039886 BTC.
Verge Profile
Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.
Buying and Selling Verge
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
