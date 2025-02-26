Verge (XVG) Market Capitalization Hits $91.39 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Verge has a total market cap of $91.39 million and $5.92 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86,378.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.63 or 0.00143125 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00010307 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $289.73 or 0.00335412 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $216.12 or 0.00250204 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00021544 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00039886 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

