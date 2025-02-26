Ventum Cap Mkts Predicts Ero Copper Q1 Earnings

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst C. Mackay forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ERO. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$23.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ero Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.38.

TSE ERO opened at C$18.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17. The firm has a market cap of C$1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 79.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.65. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$18.00 and a 52 week high of C$32.89.

In other news, Director Chantal Gosselin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.44 per share, with a total value of C$194,400.00. Insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

