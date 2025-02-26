Ventia Services Group Limited (ASX:VNT) Insider Lynne Saint Purchases 12,997 Shares

Ventia Services Group Limited (ASX:VNT – Get Free Report) insider Lynne Saint acquired 12,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.32 ($2.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,199.03 ($35,795.56).
The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.50.
The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Ventia Services Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Ventia Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.
Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics’, and technicians’ equipment.
