Ventia Services Group Limited (ASX:VNT) Insider Lynne Saint Purchases 12,997 Shares

Ventia Services Group Limited (ASX:VNT – Get Free Report) insider Lynne Saint acquired 12,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.32 ($2.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,199.03 ($35,795.56).

Ventia Services Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.50.

Ventia Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Ventia Services Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Ventia Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

About Ventia Services Group

