Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 388 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VIG opened at $202.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $173.17 and a 12 month high of $205.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

