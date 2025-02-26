Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $340,000 Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Evergy were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 391.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 77,398 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Evergy by 29.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 997,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,806,000 after purchasing an additional 224,679 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Evergy by 34.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 945,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,609,000 after purchasing an additional 239,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $68.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.06.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

