Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 57.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,760,000 after acquiring an additional 51,039 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $104.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $94.90 and a 12-month high of $115.71.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.