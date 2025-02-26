Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Lifted by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,888,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,196,000 after acquiring an additional 70,333 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,119,000 after buying an additional 183,895 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,663,000 after buying an additional 91,860 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,303,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,298,000 after buying an additional 23,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,210,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,424,000 after acquiring an additional 40,242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $269.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $234.18 and a 52-week high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

