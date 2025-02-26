Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Holdings Decreased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 698,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,171 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $40,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.03 and a 52 week high of $60.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1912 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

