Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s Largest Position

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1,376.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 4.0% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $68,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 831.2% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after buying an additional 22,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after buying an additional 5,471,634 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $407.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $418.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.89. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $321.29 and a 12 month high of $429.11. The company has a market capitalization of $395.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.