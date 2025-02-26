Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Reduced by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,875 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 5,859,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,221,000 after buying an additional 698,671 shares during the period. Strategent Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,395,000. Weinberger Asset Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 75,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

