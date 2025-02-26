Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is JFG Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 904,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,222 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 9.9% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $43,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lummis Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.40. The company has a market capitalization of $144.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

