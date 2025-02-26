Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,331,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,399,515.80. The trade was a 0.43 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $260.09 million, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $6.75.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $53.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on VNDA. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 228,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 11,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 780,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 55,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.