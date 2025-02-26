VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on March 28th

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the energy company on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

VAALCO Energy has a payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect VAALCO Energy to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Shares of EGY stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. VAALCO Energy has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $442.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

