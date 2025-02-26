V2X (NYSE:VVX) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of V2X in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of V2X in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of V2X in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of V2X in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V2X currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Shares of NYSE:VVX opened at $48.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.59. V2X has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 174.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of V2X by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,712,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,554,000 after acquiring an additional 714,722 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in V2X by 252.8% during the 4th quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 732,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,057,000 after purchasing an additional 525,204 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter valued at $13,947,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of V2X in the 3rd quarter worth $14,659,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of V2X by 1,014.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after buying an additional 210,814 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

