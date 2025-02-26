UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on UroGen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of URGN stock opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.05. The company has a market cap of $223.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. UroGen Pharma has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $20.70.

In related news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 7,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $82,202.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,853.52. This represents a 21.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $50,698.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,719.24. The trade was a 3.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

