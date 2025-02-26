Upstream Bio (UPB) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Upstream Bio to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter.

Upstream Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPB opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. Upstream Bio has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.14.

Get Upstream Bio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Upstream Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Upstream Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Upstream Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Upstream Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Upstream Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upstream Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for inflammatory diseases that focuses on severe respiratory disorders. It develops verekitug, a monoclonal antibody that targets and inhibits the thymic stromal lymphopoietin receptor. The company also develops therapies to treat severe asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upstream Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstream Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.