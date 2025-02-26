UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.20, but opened at $7.90. UP Fintech shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 5,341,248 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.40 price target for the company.

UP Fintech Stock Up 9.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UP Fintech

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in UP Fintech by 527.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in UP Fintech in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP Fintech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Further Reading

