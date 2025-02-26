United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,320,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,874,000 after purchasing an additional 78,470 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 12.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,457,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,650,000 after buying an additional 1,040,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,311,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,526,000 after buying an additional 168,498 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 176.1% during the third quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 4,245,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,442 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 41.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,112,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,604,000 after acquiring an additional 908,558 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $96.58 on Wednesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $116.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.43.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.88.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

