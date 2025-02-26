Union Pacific Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.34 (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 1.34 per share by the railroad operator on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Union Pacific has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Union Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 40.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Union Pacific to earn $13.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $245.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $148.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.80. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $218.55 and a 1 year high of $258.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,388. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at $16,240,000. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.