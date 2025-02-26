Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Takes Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 295.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 2.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the third quarter worth about $6,656,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Dbs Bank raised shares of JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded JD.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on JD.com from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

Shares of JD stock opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average of $36.01. The company has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.40.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

