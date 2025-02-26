Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Takes $108,000 Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,330,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 187.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 143,072 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 301,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 130,204 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 744,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 89,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,945,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,587,000 after acquiring an additional 64,949 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AUPH opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.11. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $10.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AUPH

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.