Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Makes New $43,000 Investment in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 27,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EFR opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

