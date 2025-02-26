Unigold (CVE:UGD) Stock Price Up 26.7% – Time to Buy?

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD – Get Free Report) shot up 26.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 602,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 320% from the average session volume of 143,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$26.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.27.
Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds an 100% interest in the Neita property covering an area of 21,031 hectares in the Dominican Republic; and the Candelones Oxide project situated in the Dominican Republic.
