Unigold (CVE:UGD) Stock Price Up 26.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD – Get Free Report) rose 26.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 602,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 320% from the average daily volume of 143,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Unigold Stock Up 26.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$26.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07.

About Unigold

(Get Free Report)

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds an 100% interest in the Neita property covering an area of 21,031 hectares in the Dominican Republic; and the Candelones Oxide project situated in the Dominican Republic.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unigold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unigold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.