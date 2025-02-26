UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.45, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $144.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.74%.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

UFP Technologies stock opened at $263.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.57. UFP Technologies has a 52 week low of $188.50 and a 52 week high of $366.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.78 and a 200-day moving average of $291.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

