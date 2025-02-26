UBS Group Upgrades Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) to “Strong-Buy”

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Rheinmetall Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of RNMBY opened at $202.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.90. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of $89.64 and a 1-year high of $205.65.
Rheinmetall Company Profile
