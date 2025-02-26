UBS Group Upgrades Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) to “Strong-Buy”

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Rheinmetall Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RNMBY opened at $202.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.90. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of $89.64 and a 1-year high of $205.65.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides mobility and security technologies worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, logistics, support, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, artillery, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

