UBS Group Cuts Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target to $80.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HSIC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.96. 2,051,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Henry Schein has a one year low of $63.67 and a one year high of $82.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Henry Schein by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 3,347.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

