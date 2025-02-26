Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Tyson Foods has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Tyson Foods has a payout ratio of 49.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.

Tyson Foods stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.28. 333,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,970. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.28 and its 200-day moving average is $60.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HSBC raised Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.10.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

