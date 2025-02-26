Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.
Tyson Foods has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Tyson Foods has a payout ratio of 49.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.
Tyson Foods Price Performance
Tyson Foods stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.28. 333,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,970. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.28 and its 200-day moving average is $60.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HSBC raised Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.10.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
