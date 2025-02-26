Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 50,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $1,675,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 356,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,930,000 after acquiring an additional 86,382 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $36.85 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 1.76.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

