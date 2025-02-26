Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Tigress Financial

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Tigress Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $91.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.26.

Shares of TWLO opened at $115.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.60. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of -180.38, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. Equities analysts predict that Twilio will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $509,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,813,360. This represents a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $1,230,525.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,823,806.18. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,906 shares of company stock worth $2,950,514. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,206,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,447,000 after purchasing an additional 77,436 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Twilio by 718.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,262,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,640,000 after buying an additional 2,864,235 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 18.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,867,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,026,000 after buying an additional 444,295 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $301,258,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,724,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,622,000 after acquiring an additional 33,824 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

