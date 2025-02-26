Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Aidan Viggiano Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total value of $293,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,630,061.80. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aidan Viggiano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $173,193.41.

On Monday, January 6th, Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $743,979.60.

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO stock opened at $115.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.60. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of -180.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,206,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,447,000 after acquiring an additional 77,436 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 718.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,262,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,640,000 after buying an additional 2,864,235 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,867,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,026,000 after buying an additional 444,295 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $301,258,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,724,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,622,000 after buying an additional 33,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWLO. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Twilio from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Twilio from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.26.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

