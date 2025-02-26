Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Turning Point Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years. Turning Point Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Turning Point Brands to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Turning Point Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TPB traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.95. 187,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Turning Point Brands has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $70.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Roth Capital raised shares of Turning Point Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TPB

About Turning Point Brands

(Get Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.