Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock Price

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.22% from the company’s current price.

JACK has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Jack in the Box Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of JACK stock opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.61. The stock has a market cap of $640.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.94.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. Jack in the Box had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $469.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.47 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $68,397.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,343.80. This trade represents a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,190 shares of company stock valued at $92,961 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

