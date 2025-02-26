Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRT opened at $5.98 on Friday. Trio-Tech International has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 million, a P/E ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.81% of Trio-Tech International worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

Further Reading

