Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 40.73%.

Trinity Capital Stock Performance

Shares of TRIN stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.64. 299,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,886. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Trinity Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Trinity Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRIN

About Trinity Capital

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.