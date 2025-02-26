Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $67.19 million for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $598.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.75. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised Treace Medical Concepts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $7.00 to $8.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Treace Medical Concepts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.99.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

