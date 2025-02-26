Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26, RTT News reports. Travelzoo had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 210.54%. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $180.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Activity at Travelzoo

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $392,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,442,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,076,841.60. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 23,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $454,914.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,920. The trade was a 85.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on Travelzoo from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Travelzoo from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

