TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Purchased by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in TransUnion by 43.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 10,369.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in TransUnion by 8.6% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 44,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $95.48 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $66.07 and a 1 year high of $113.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.40, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.14). TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

TransUnion declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRU. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.64.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $313,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,312.84. This represents a 11.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $95,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,611,923.60. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,590 shares of company stock valued at $654,218 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

