Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TM shares. Macquarie raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of TM opened at $179.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $159.04 and a 1-year high of $255.23. The stock has a market cap of $241.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.11.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

