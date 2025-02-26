TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 70.4% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTE. Redburn Atlantic raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 price objective (down previously from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $60.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.03. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $53.29 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

