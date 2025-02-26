TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC trimmed its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on TTE shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.10 target price (down previously from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

NYSE:TTE opened at $60.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.03. The company has a market cap of $142.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $53.29 and a 52 week high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

