Top Video Game Stocks To Watch Today – February 24th

Walmart, Target, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the three Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of companies that develop, publish, and distribute video games, as well as manufacture the hardware that supports gaming systems. These stocks can also include related technology firms and service providers, making them a subset of the broader entertainment and tech sectors whose performance often reflects trends in consumer spending on digital and interactive media. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.27. 19,224,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,973,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a twelve month low of $58.18 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,642,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,087,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. Target has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.80.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $212.08. The company had a trading volume of 591,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,518. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $218.75. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.38.

