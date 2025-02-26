Top Nanotechnology Stocks Worth Watching – February 23rd

OSI Systems, NVE, and Virpax Pharmaceuticals are the three Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

NASDAQ OSIS traded down $12.10 on Friday, reaching $202.27. 267,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,800. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. OSI Systems has a one year low of $126.57 and a one year high of $220.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.43.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEC traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.82. The stock had a trading volume of 30,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,192. NVE has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $90.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.33 and a 200-day moving average of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $357.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

VRPX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,803,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,691,735. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $5.48.

