Top Large Cap Stocks To Follow Now – February 25th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Invesco QQQ, Meta Platforms, and Palantir Technologies are the five Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks are shares of companies with a market capitalization typically exceeding $10 billion, indicating a significant presence in the market. These companies tend to be well-established, financially stable, and offer a lower risk profile compared to mid or small cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $29.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $301.44. 108,552,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,317,719. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $397.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded down $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.33. 207,506,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,435,469. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.74. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ traded down $5.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $514.68. 37,252,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,967,295. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $540.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $523.02 and a 200 day moving average of $502.10.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $6.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $661.48. 16,374,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,757,930. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $647.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $593.08. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $414.50 and a fifty-two week high of $740.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

NASDAQ PLTR traded down $3.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.84. The stock had a trading volume of 113,314,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,163,547. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $197.82 billion, a PE ratio of 457.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $125.41.

