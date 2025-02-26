Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Lowered to $101.00 at Barclays

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $115.00 to $101.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $189.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.57.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $114.56 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $108.86 and a twelve month high of $169.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.38.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total value of $25,659.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,027.84. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $1,404,419.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,311.26. This trade represents a 35.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,622 shares of company stock worth $1,993,880. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,924,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 24,475.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,400,000 after buying an additional 1,110,192 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 97.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,118,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,281,000 after buying an additional 1,046,758 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $106,428,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at $111,562,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.