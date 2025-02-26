Todd Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Equinor ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.80 to $30.90 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DZ Bank raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.83. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $21.85 and a twelve month high of $29.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.58.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.19). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.30%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Further Reading

