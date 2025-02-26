Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires 26,229 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,229 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $19,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $930,383,000 after acquiring an additional 187,411 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 94.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,778,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $455,222,000 after acquiring an additional 863,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 36.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 323,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,614,000 after buying an additional 85,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 45.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,886,000 after buying an additional 95,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 4.0 %

HII stock opened at $175.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $299.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein bought 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,120.94. This represents a 36.26 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.22.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

