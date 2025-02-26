Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) & Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Critical Review

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) and Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stoke Therapeutics and Tiziana Life Sciences”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoke Therapeutics $16.74 million 26.10 -$104.70 million ($2.10) -3.93 Tiziana Life Sciences N/A N/A -$17.69 million N/A N/A

Tiziana Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stoke Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stoke Therapeutics 0 1 8 1 3.00 Tiziana Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Stoke Therapeutics and Tiziana Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Stoke Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 178.79%. Given Stoke Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stoke Therapeutics is more favorable than Tiziana Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Stoke Therapeutics and Tiziana Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoke Therapeutics -629.90% -54.45% -40.77% Tiziana Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Stoke Therapeutics has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiziana Life Sciences has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stoke Therapeutics beats Tiziana Life Sciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc., an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels. Its lead clinical candidate is STK-002, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of autosomal dominant optic atrophy. The company also develops STK-001, which is in phase I/II clinical trial to treat Dravet syndrome; and programs focused on multiple targets, including haploinsufficiency diseases of the central nervous system and eye. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel RNA-based medicines for the treatment of severe and rare genetic neurodevelopmental diseases of the central nervous system. The company was formerly known as ASOthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2016. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases. It also develops Milciclib (TZLS-201), a small molecule inhibitor of various cyclin-dependent kinases, tropomycin receptor kinases, and Src family kinases controlling cell growth and malignant progression of cancer; and anti- receptor (IL6R) mAb (TZLS-501), a fully human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of IL6-induced inflammation and to treat COVID-19 patients. Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.Kingdom.

