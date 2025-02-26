Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.19, Zacks reports. Titan International had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.
Titan International Price Performance
TWI traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.70. 699,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,631. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Titan International has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $549.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 1.82.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Titan International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.
Titan International Company Profile
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.
